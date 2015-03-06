Safety First--Protect Your Online Activity & Browse without Restriction for Life

Forget worries about internet security forever. Start your improved online experience with VPN Unlimited now. This well-trusted VPN service offers you a Lifetime subscription that will provide you secure connection, total online privacy, strong protection of your personal data, and open access to your favorite content as long as you need it!



PC Mag's Top VPN for 2017

Editor's Pick Award by Software Informer for 2017

Laptop Review Pro's Best VPN for Laptop for 2017



Secure public Wi-Fi connection: your sensitive data is hidden & encrypted Browse on a variety of protocols, like OpenVPN, IKEv2 & KeepSolid Wise, which provides extended online freedom Access a growing selection of servers globally, with 70+ locations including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, & more Unlimited traffic bandwidth: no need to worry about your data usage Unlimited high-speed connection Fast server switching & app operating Dedicated 24/7 support

Details & Requirements VPN work with torrents or P2P

See VPN countries with servers here

Use on up to 5 devices simultaneously; you can delete existing devices at any time (1 per week), and then add new ones to have 5 total activated at a time. You may also always purchase any amount of additional slots from any client app.

Please contact support@keepsolid.com with questions regarding compatibility with your router/setup

For technical questions, please see the VPN FAQs here, or contact them directly at support@keepsolid.com Compatibility Android 4.1 and later

mac OS 10.10 and later

iOS 9.0 and later

iPhone 5S or later

iPad Air or later

Windows Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Linux: Debian GNU/Linux 8.0, Ubuntu 14.04+

Windows Phones: Windows 8.1, Update 1

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Language options for iOS, Android, Mac OS X and Windows: English, Arabic, Chinese (simplified), German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (BR), Russian, Spanish, and Turkish

The service is available for setting up on Wi-Fi routers

This product is available to residents of the UAE, China, and Russia Terms Instant digital redemption

Offer may not be combined with any other offer

In order to redeem, you must first set up a VPN Unlimited account

Lifetime’ subscription adds 100 years of unlimited access to VPN servers. KeepSolid will gladly extend this period by your request.